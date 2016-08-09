Around the NFL

Lane Johnson facing 10-game suspension for PEDs

Published: Aug 09, 2016 at 07:02 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles are in danger of losing one of their best offensive linemen for a majority of the 2016 season.

Lane Johnson is facing a 10-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, a source informed of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Johnson was previously suspended four games for a PED violation back in 2014.

The news was first reported by Darren DeGaetano of WIP-FM in Philadelphia.

Johnson is appealing, according to Rapoport, but at the moment the Eagles are staring down the possibility of starting Dennis Kelly or rookie Halapoulivaati Vaitai for more than half the season.

Coach Doug Pederson told reporters Thursday night he has not spoken to Johnson, and the Eagles will stay with their current offensive line situation and won't look for outside help.

"We've got bodies," he said. "Until (the suspension) happens, we go full steam but we also have to be smart enough to have people ready if it's upheld."

While Philly's quick-strike offense should negate the loss slightly, Johnson was looked at as one of the ascending players on the roster and a luxury to run behind. The Eagles ranked No. 2 in the NFL last year in plays run off the outside shoulder of the right tackle (84), with an average gain of 4.55 yards per play.

Johnson signed a six-year, $66.1 million deal in January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

