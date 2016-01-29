Eagles, OT Lane Johnson agree to six-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles' week of locking up offensive stars continues.

The Eagles announced they have agreed to terms on a six-year contract with offensive tackle Lane Johnson. The new contract keeps Johnson in Philadelphia through 2021.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth up to $63 million with $35.5 million in guarantees, per a source involved in the situation. Earlier this week, the Eagles signed tight ends Zach Ertz and Brent Celek to long-term contract extensions.

The Eagles selected Johnson fourth overall in the 2013 draft. In three seasons and 45 starts, Johnson played 43 contests at right tackle and two at left tackle. Johnson proved his versatility when he was moved to the left side for two games this year to replace an injured Jason Peters.