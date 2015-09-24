Lane Johnson calls Eagles' game vs. Jets a 'must win'

History suggests that any team falling to 0-3 this week can pack their Super Bowl aspirations into a tiny capsule and jettison it into the outer reaches of the cosmos where that container of despair will eventually be swallowed by an unforgiving black hole.
Since the NFL expanded to 12 playoff teams, no squad to start the season at 0-3 has made it to the Super Bowl. The last time an 0-3 team even made the playoffs was the 1998 Buffalo Bills.
Only 2.4 percent of teams opening the year with three consecutive losses have made the playoffs and a mere 0.8 percent have ever won their division.
It is with these dispiriting stats in mind that we turn to Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson:
"It's must win this week," Johnson told NJ.com of the Eagles' Week 3 contest against the New York Jets. "You can't really hang your head down low and feel sorry for yourself. If you do that it'll be a lot longer season than you want it to be. As far as this team is concerned, we've gotta get a win over a good Jets team. We've got a lot of work to do."
Must win proclamations in September always appear silly, especially considering the Eagles' play in a dilapidated NFC East.
Given the hype entering the season and the way the first two games have unfolded for Philly, however, we can't blame Johnson for believing the Eaglesneed to come away with a win. If for nothing else, they need it as a confidence booster after a depressing start.