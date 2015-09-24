Around the NFL

Lane Johnson calls Eagles' game vs. Jets a 'must win'

Published: Sep 24, 2015 at 02:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

History suggests that any team falling to 0-3 this week can pack their Super Bowl aspirations into a tiny capsule and jettison it into the outer reaches of the cosmos where that container of despair will eventually be swallowed by an unforgiving black hole.

Since the NFL expanded to 12 playoff teams, no squad to start the season at 0-3 has made it to the Super Bowl. The last time an 0-3 team even made the playoffs was the 1998 Buffalo Bills.

Only 2.4 percent of teams opening the year with three consecutive losses have made the playoffs and a mere 0.8 percent have ever won their division.

It is with these dispiriting stats in mind that we turn to Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson:

"It's must win this week," Johnson told NJ.com of the Eagles' Week 3 contest against the New York Jets. "You can't really hang your head down low and feel sorry for yourself. If you do that it'll be a lot longer season than you want it to be. As far as this team is concerned, we've gotta get a win over a good Jets team. We've got a lot of work to do."

The Eagles' offensive line performed terribly in the Week 2 loss and now faces a Jets defensive front that has bullied two straight opponents.

Must win proclamations in September always appear silly, especially considering the Eagles' play in a dilapidated NFC East.

Given the hype entering the season and the way the first two games have unfolded for Philly, however, we can't blame Johnson for believing the Eaglesneed to come away with a win. If for nothing else, they need it as a confidence booster after a depressing start.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LB Logan Wilson hopes contract helps Bengals sign Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

After signing a four-year contract extension this past week, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson hopes his new deal helps the team keep its core intact.
news

Colts OLB Shaquille Leonard on injury-riddled 2022: Didn't know if 'I'd ever be back'

After spending much of the 2022 season out with various ailments, outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard has finally gotten to a point where he feels healthy. "It's been hard, very emotional ... not knowing if I'd ever be back," said Leonard. 
news

Panthers agree to terms on one-year deal with LB Justin Houston

Outside linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. The team later confirmed the signing.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Jets, Dalvin Cook waiting game continues; Vikings can't 'rely' on close wins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Saints' Derek Carr excited to play behind OT Trevor Penning: 'He's a different cat'

Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning hasn't experienced soreness in his foot during his return to practicing in training camp, and his fire has made an impact on quarterback Derek Carr.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins focusing on football but feels he's done 'enough' to earn new contract

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is focused on the task at hand as Miami prepares for a tough AFC East, but he also is confident he's done enough to earn a new contract in the near future.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons wants to be known as 'one of the greatest Hall of Famers'

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducting nine legends on Saturday, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wants to be known as "one of the greatest Hall of Famers" when it's all said and done.
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: Russell Wilson, starters to play in preseason opener

Sean Payton's takeover of the Denver Broncos will include a new requirement for his star players: Preseason participation. Russell Wilson and fellow Broncos starters will play in Denver's first preseason game versus the Cardinals, Payton announced Saturday.
news

Saints RB Eno Benjamin ruptures Achilles tendon during training camp

Saints running back Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles during training camp, coach Dennis Allen announced, meaning Benjamin will likely miss the 2023 season.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2023 class takes its place in Canton

Nine new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats came out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.
news

Yannick Ngakoue happy to join Bears after searching for contender: 'It was meant for me to be here'

Yannick Ngakoue was destined to join the Chicago Bears -- at least, that's how he sees it. After signing with the Bears this week, Ngakoue pointed to one of his tattoos as proof.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More