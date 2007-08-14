Landry on fast track to start opening day

Williams said Landry got a head start playing in a pro style defense at LSU, then was able to attend all 20 of the Redskins spring practices after getting drafted. Landry also has stayed healthy -- avoiding the muscle strains and pulls that rookies often get in the days of a rigorous NFL camp -- and has shown a good early grasp of the play book. His only setback was a contract holdout that forced him to miss the first six practices of training camp, but he made up for the lost time in a hurry.