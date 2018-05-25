Around the NFL

Landry Jones would love to replicate Nick Foles' SB run

Published: May 25, 2018 at 08:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

For the last few years, there's been a defined order at the quarterback position in Pittsburgh.

QB1: Ben Roethlisberger. QB2: Landry Jones.

That situation had a wrench thrown into it in April when the Steelers selected Mason Rudolph in the third round of the draft. First, it was Roethlisberger going public with his displeasure with the pick before saying his comments were taken out of context. Now, there's the inherent questioning of Jones' status as the backup.

In the short term, it seems logical to think Jones will remain the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. But (most) teams don't spend third-round picks on players they want buried at No. 3, meaning Rudolph will challenge for Jones' job fairly soon, and Roethlisberger's after that.

The window for Jones to make an impact is closing -- quickly.

That's inspired Jones to be as prepared as possible to pull a Keystone State stunner in the same vein as Philadelphia Eagles backup hero Nick Foles.

"That would be the goal," Jones said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Shoot, man, go on a run like that, be Super Bowl MVP!"

It falls in the same line as other wishful thinking: Make the winning shot at the buzzer in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Hit a walk-off home run in the World Series. But what's different here is Pittsburgh is assembled to contend now. This goes from dream to possibility with one unfortunate injury.

"It's always in the back of your mind, that something like that could happen," Jones said Wednesday. "You're not out there hoping that someone gets injured or anything like that because ultimately you develop relationships with people. You care about people. I care about Ben, I want nothing but the best for him.

"But if something like that happens, sure, no question."

That's obviously not in the plans for anyone but Jones, as no one wants to wish injury upon anyone. The preparation is key, though, especially for a veteran who might not be around for much longer. After all, it won Foles a ring.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

After a 27-5 record in three years with Jackson State, Deion Sanders has agreed to become Colorado's next head coach.

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE