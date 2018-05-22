Big Ben: Mason Rudolph remarks taken out of context

Much has been made of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's post-draft comments on the team's third-round selection of rookie Mason Rudolph.

Analysts and fans were quick with opinions on whether it is a responsibility of a veteran to provide mentorship to a young teammate.

The Steelers' starting quarterback used Tuesday, Day 1 of Pittsburgh's organized team activities, to show actions mean more than words.

Roethlisberger told reporters, via ESPN, that he took an active role in helping out Rudolph, going so far as to offer advice to the rookie on an overthrown pass.

With an opportunity to clear the air, Roethlisberger emphasized his comments were misconstrued and were never meant in harm.

"I think people took some things I said into a context that I was going to be mean or rude or whatever. That's not it at all," Roethlisberger said, via ESPN. "If you listen to the whole conversation, it was said in jest and laughing. I've never been the type to be rude or mean to other quarterbacks. I've had a lot of quarterbacks come through here that are younger than me that I've tried to help any way that I can. So I'll continue to do that."

With the offseason drama officially set aside, the Steelers' quarterbacks can go about the business of preparing for the 2018 season.

Roethlisberger remains firmly entrenched as the starter, but he now has a pupil who will absorb as much information as possible from a veteran willing to share knowledge.