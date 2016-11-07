Landon Collins is having an insane first half

Giants general manager Jerry Reese and the team's pro personnel department took a lot of flak for under-staffing the safety position heading into this season, present company included. However, they were gambling on the rapid development of their 2015 second-round pick after a rookie season that was questionable at best, and it has been paying major dividends so far. After two interceptions a week ago against the Rams, Carson Wentz was his latest victim on Sunday. Next on the list? Andy Dalton and the Bengals.