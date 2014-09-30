Around the NFL

LaMichael James signs with Miami Dolphins

Published: Sep 30, 2014 at 11:12 AM

LaMichael James has found a new home.

James' agent tweeted Tuesday that the running back has signed with the Miami Dolphins. The San Francisco 49ers granted James' request for his release earlier this month.

James never found a defined role in San Francisco after being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and had 41 rushing attempts for 184 yards over three seasons. He was behind Frank Gore and Carlos Hyde on the depth chart at the start of this season and had just two carries in the Niners' season opener.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound James adds depth to a Dolphins backfield that's been missing Knowshon Moreno (dislocated elbow) for the past two weeks. It remains to be seen if James still has a home when Moreno returns to action. That could be as soon as Week 6.

