Around the NFL

Lamar Miller to Texans? RB market heating up

Published: Mar 08, 2016 at 02:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the start of free agency a day away, the running back market is beginning to heat up.

A position devalued over the course of the past half-decade could provide some of the biggest intrigue when free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Big running back contracts have been few and far between -- the tale of DeMarco Murray, who will be traded from Philadelphia to Tennessee, will offer another reason for general managers to be skittish about expensive deals for free-agent runners.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport offered several nuggets regarding three of the biggest running back names poised to hit the open market:

Lamar Miller, Miami Dolphins

Miller might have priced himself out of Miami, per Rapoport. Last week it was reported that $5 million was the demarcation line, with the Dolphins trying to fit him in under that number. The 24-year-old back enters the open market with as much upside as any tailback.

Rapoport reported that the Texans will make a strong push for Miller before the league year begins, and that both sides are working toward a deal. Houston does have other holes it needs to fill though. One of those moves could be re-signing guard Brandon Brooks, the team's top priority. Miller makes a lot of sense in Houston, but would Bill O'Brien and Rick Smith pay upwards of $6 million per year for a running back?

Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs have insisted throughout the process that they want Martin back, but at what price? Rapoport noted that Tampa could swoop in at the last minute with an offer to keep him (this would not be unlike 'snipping' on eBay once the market is set).

Another team to watch on Martin is San Francisco, per Rapoport. Martin would be an intriguing fit with Chip Kelly and could pair well with Carlos Hyde. Martin owns the lateral agility Murray lacked to succeed on Kelly's stretch runs. We also know that Kelly isn't shy about adding big-name, high-priced runners with an injury history. Would general manager Trent Baalke go along?

Chris Ivory, New York Jets

The bruiser will have a robust market when free agency opens. Rapoport said the Niners, Texans and Oakland Raiders have all shown interest in Ivory. The Dolphins also will have some interest if Miller prices himself out of their market.

Ivory displayed in New York that he can be one of the better between-the-tackles runners when healthy. However, it's been a struggle to stay on the field -- which should keep his price tag down. Pairing him with another back, such as Latavius Murray in Oakland or Hyde in San Francisco makes the most sense.

Wild card: Jaguars

While the Dallas Cowboys are often the team most often noted when discussing adding a running back, the wild card in free agency could be the Jags.

Rapoport linked Miller, Ivory and Martin to Jacksonville.

General manager Dave Caldwell has a ton of money to throw around and could look to add a running mate to T.J. Yeldon. While the team believes Yeldon has the ability to be a three-down back -- don't be surprised to hear comparisons to Le'Veon Bell this offseason -- adding another back makes sense.

A bruiser like Ivory would pair best with Yeldon. Overpaying for Martin on a short-term, high-money deal would also work for Jacksonville. Would Lamar Miller want to enter into another timeshare? Given that Miller wants 20ish carries a game, the Jags wouldn't seem to be a fit unless the money is overwhelming.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ might be on the move. Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran RB, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' defensive struggles: 'We tried to change too much'

Dallas employed one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2020, a sieve that couldn't slow a junior varsity operation. Speaking Thursday, Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys tried to do too much last season, which led to the struggles.
news

Malcolm Butler agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals worth up to $6M

The Cardinals continue to add. This time, they're getting a former Super Bowl hero. CB Malcolm Butler has agreed to terms with Arizona on a one-year deal, the team announced.
news

Joe Flacco joining Eagles to 'help' Jalen Hurts but also 'prove' he can still play

Joe Flacco is with his fourth team in as many years, and again walking into a situation in which he's expected to serve as a veteran backup. The former Super Bowl MVP is determined to offer more to the Eagles than just mentorship for Jalen Hurts.
news

NFL memo announces updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms

All 32 NFL teams received a memo Thursday with updates on the COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms. The memo reveals relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
news

Brandon Beane: Bills want contract extension with Josh Allen 'that works for him and works for us'

No quarterback in recent memory has turned his game around as swiftly as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen﻿. Now, the Bills need to lock down their QB for the long haul.
news

New Falcons TE Lee Smith doesn't view Atlanta as 'no-hope rebuild'

The Falcons have plenty of holes to fill on their top-heavy roster under new GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. At least one new addition, Lee Smith, believes the turnaround could be quick.
news

Marlon Mack confident Colts' loaded backfield can 'make it work' with 'only one ball'

With Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines﻿ and ﻿Jordan Wilkins﻿, the Colts backfield is stacked. Touches could be hard to come by for the RB coming off a devastating injury.
news

Patriots OT Trent Brown: Relationship with Raiders 'wasn't a good fit'

Trent Brown helped New England win Super Bowl LIII, which earned him a massive contract with the Raiders. However, the offensive tackle says after leaving the Patriots, "nothing has gone right for me."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW