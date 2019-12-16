 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson receives most 2020 Pro Bowl fan votes

Published: Dec 16, 2019 at 04:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Good Morning Football's Nate Burleson calls him Lamarvelous.

We just call him the people's choice.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received 704,699 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Fan voting ended Dec. 12, cementing Jackson as the league's most beloved player in 2019.

Much like he's treated defenders all season, Jackson blew by the nearest vote-getter, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, by over 164,000 votes. Patrick Mahomes (468,838 votes), Dalvin Cook (431,748 votes) and Christian McCaffrey (406,477 votes) held even greater gaps between them and Jackson while rounding out the top five.

Consider it the rise of the next generation. Four of the top five are under the age of 25 and are headed by the second-year superstar Jackson, the cause of league-wide nightmares and nationwide gasps every week.

Jackson broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback in Week 15's win over the New York Jets and currently leads the league in passing touchdowns with 33. Those stellar numbers pair with a sterling 112.8 passer rating, 66.2 completion percentage and 10-game win streak for the hottest team in football.

He'll get one bonus opportunity to dazzle fans in Florida in early 2020 -- that is, if his team isn't playing in Miami a week later in Super Bowl LIV.

Tune in to NFL Network Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET to see the full rosters during NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles WR Parris Campbell: I think Saquon Barkley will show people 'why he's the best' RB in the NFL

A lesser-heralded steal from the New York Giants, new Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell foresees big things for his current and former teammate, Saquon Barkley, in Philadelphia.
news

Saints quarterback Derek Carr 'cannot wait' to play old teammate Maxx Crosby, Raiders

After nine seasons with the Raiders and another in New Orleans in the wake of being cast off by Las Vegas, Derek Carr will face the team that drafted him for the first time in 2024. He's looking forward to squaring off with old teammates like Maxx Crosby.
news

Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed excited to learn from Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins: I've 'never had two elite' WRs like them

Following his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans, L'Jarius Sneed now has two big-name wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley to line up against every practice, an aspect he believes will add yet another layer to his game.
news

Patriots agree to terms with S Kyle Dugger on four-year extension worth up to $66 million

The Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Kyle Dugger on a four-year, $58 million extension that can be worth up to $66 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday along with NFL Network's Eric Edholm.
news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook remains confident ahead of next opportunity: 'I'm still that guy'

Dalvin Cook went from a four-time Pro Bowler with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to an afterthought in 2023. That trend has continued after nearly a month of free agency, but Cook is still as confident as ever in his game-breaking abilities.
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata on contract extension with Philadelphia: 'I am very grateful to the organization'

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata says he's "very grateful" for his new contract extension with the club that drafted him in 2018.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller still hasn't 'made a decision yet' on playing in 2024

A month has passed since Darren Waller said he would decide on retirement soon, and the New York Giants tight end remains up in the air.
news

Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have 'never been done' in NFL

After seeing Puka Nacua's rookie year up close and personal, retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently sang the wideout's praises, claiming he can go on accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.
news

Texans make offseason history with acquisitions of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon

Houston made offseason history with the acquisitions of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus rushing yards, per NFL Research.
news

OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage of the 2024 OT7 season will be carried on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Here's how to check out the action.
news

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career. At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it when speaking recently with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 