 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson named starting QB vs. Buccaneers

Published: Dec 12, 2018 at 03:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Joe Flacco put in a full practice last week to signal he is close to returning, but there won't be a quarterback controversy in Baltimore.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Lamar Jackson is the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Flacco as the backup.

Harbaugh added his decision was based on giving the Ravens the best chance to win right now and the head coach complimented how Flacco has dealt with the situation.

"Listen, there's a very good chance we're going to need Joe Flacco and any other player in that role, a backup role, to win us a game," Harbaugh said.

The team's decision to stick with Jackson doesn't come as a big surprise when considering Jackson compiled a 3-1 record as a starter in Flacco's absence (because of a hip injury) to put the Ravens in postseason contention.

"I guess my overall thought about it is obviously disappointed that I can't be a part of this team in the same capacity that I have been for a longtime," Flacco said. "But, [I've] always gotta be ready and stay sharp and be ready for the call at any point."

Jackson also provided a dynamic piece to the offense with his legs over the past four games, rushing for 334 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries.

In the meantime, where this leaves a healthy Flacco going forward remains the biggest question, as it is often said an injury shouldn't cause a starter to lose his job. Flacco led the Ravens to a championship in Super Bowl XLVII, where he was recognized as the MVP. The last few seasons, however, have been disappointments.

There is little doubt Jackson has energized the Ravens since the team started the season 4-5 with Flacco. And the Ravens invested a first-round pick on Jackson for the future, which apparently begins now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts place franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
news

Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Bears place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks release veteran safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

Seattle's secondary will look quite different next season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars place franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen 

Jacksonville won't let its breakout star test free agency. The Jaguars are expected to use their franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans re-signing TE Dalton Schultz to three-year, $36 million contract

The Houston Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million contract to keep Dalton Schultz in Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers place franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike receives franchise tag after breakout 2023 season

The Baltimore Ravens placed the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced
news

Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on LB Brian Burns

The Panthers have placed the franchise tag on linebacker Brian Burns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 'tried to embrace' adversity of injury-laden 2023 season

Following an injury-riddled 2023 season, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick embraced the adversity he faced the past few months and credits Mike Tomlin's club for persevering through it all.