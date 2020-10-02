NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Lack of WR depth plaguing Eagles heading into Week 4 showdown vs. 49ers

Published: Oct 02, 2020 at 05:13 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Every team has to buy into the "next man up" philosophy at some point over the course of a season. That mindset is being seriously put to the test for the Eagles (0-2-1) heading into Week 4.

When the Eagles face the 49ers in primetime on Sunday night, they will do so without ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿, who was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury. Next to Jackson on the injury report with a doubtful designation is ﻿J.J. Arcega-Whiteside﻿, a second-year wideout that has played sparingly this season and has yet to record a reception.

Coach Doug Pederson addressed the mounting injury concerns on Friday, and essentially told reporters that he's not going to cry over spilled milk.

"We're excited about the guys we've got and the guys that we've been working with this week in practice," Pederson said. "We do have one more day today to hopefully get some of the guys that are normally out there a chance to get some reps today if they can. We're moving forward. If they can't, then we move forward with the guys that we have."

As of now, those guys are shaping up to be rookie John Hightower and Greg Ward, who some may remember for the valiant effort he gave in last year's playoffs in a pinch. Much like that wild card matchup against the Seahawks, Philadelphia is again grasping for straws in hopes of plugging in viable options for ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to throw to.

The Eagles attempted to address their depth issues in the offseason by drafting ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ but, after fairly productive showing in Weeks 1-2, the talented first-rounder missed Week 3 with a thumb injury and was placed on injured reserve last week. Meanwhile, oft-injured yet productive veteran﻿Alshon Jeffery﻿ is still waiting to make his 2020 debut as he continues to work his way back from the foot injury that ended his year in Week 14 last season.

With the Eagles still in search of that elusive first win, the spotlight will continue to heat up. The same can be applied to Wentz, who is off to a rough start. The former No. 2 overall pick has completed just 79 of his 132 pass attempts for 737 yards and three touchdowns. He's also thrown three picks and has been sacked 11 times.

The desire to do more in the face of adversity (and a national TV audience) will be an urge Wentz must resist against San Francisco. Pederson put much of the onus on the coaching staff to position Wentz and the offense for success, regardless of who suits up.

"That's the thing, and it's one of the things that [passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach] Press [Taylor] and I, we've just talked to him a lot this week about that. Not specifically this week, but really any week," he said. "It doesn't matter if we have all our weapons available or not. It's a matter of just letting those guys work. It's our job as coaches to make sure that they're prepared and ready to go with their jobs, and then Carson just handling and running the offense like he knows how."

Related Content

news

Week 4 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

The official injury report and game day designations for all 13 games for Week 4.
news

Gase: 'Anything's on the table' for Sam Darnold after spraining shoulder in loss 

Jets coach Adam Gase said anything is on the table after their franchise quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a AC joint sprain in their loss to the Broncos.
news

Postponed Steelers-Titans game rescheduled for Week 7

The NFL has announced schedule changes after a rash of positive COVID-19 cases among Titans players and personnel forced Week 4's game against the Steelers to be postponed.
news

Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is "on track to play" this Sunday vs. the Browns, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday morning.
news

Vikings' game vs. Texans will proceed as scheduled

Good news for Vikings and Texans fans. Sunday's game between the two will proceed as scheduled, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Packers WR Allen Lazard out at least one month after core muscle surgery

Packers WR Allen Lazard underwent core muscle surgery from Dr. William Meyers over the last couple days and will be out at least a month, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.
news

Two new Titans players test positive for COVID-19

A day after postponing this week's Titans vs. Steelers game due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests, two more players have tested positive.
news

Cam Newton says Patrick Mahomes is 'changing the game' ahead of their meeting Sunday

Game recognizes game. Cam Newton said Patrick Mahomes is changing the game for quarterbacks.
news

Vic Fangio eschews handshake to avoid postgame fracas in 'prudent' move

When it came time to shake hands at the end of Thursday's chippy affair, Denver coach Vic Fangio shooed his players off the field, jogging while waving his arms toward the visiting tunnel. He and Jets coach Adam Gase did not shake hands.
news

What we learned from Broncos notching first win over Jets 

A back-and-forth Thursday nighter took place and when the rainy night ended, first-time starting QB Brett Rypien and the Denver Broncos staved off a comeback by the New York Jets for a 37-28 win -- their first of the season. 
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold suffers sprained shoulder in loss vs. Broncos

Although the Jets dropped to 0-4 Thursday night, the team managed to avoid incurring what appeared to be a potentially more devastating loss, in the form of quarterback Sam Darnold, earlier in the night.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL