Lack of access to prospects could have impact on 2021 NFL Draft

For all the ways COVID-19 impacted the back end of the NFL draft process in the spring, from the ceasing of pro day workouts to the cancellation of its Las Vegas venue in favor of a one-of-a-kind virtual broadcast, it stands to shake up the front end of the 2021 draft cycle in a number of ways.

In fact, where scouting is concerned, it already has.

As colleges grapple with the challenges of navigating a football season through a pandemic, scouts find themselves without key information on top prospects for 2021 that they normally already would have by this point in the summer. And the very nature of a scout's job -- specifically, the occupational routine of heavy travel -- could potentially place them in a deeper level of protocol for access to college campuses this fall.

Scouts go from school to school to see draft prospects throughout the season, requiring frequent hotel stays, occasional plane trips, and this year, passing through states and jurisdictions that will have varying COVID-19 caseloads and public advisories. That could put schools on a higher alert for a scout's visit as opposed to, for instance, a regular student or a local vendor.

University of Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch anticipates scouts falling under broader policies that apply to all visitors to the school's athletic facilities, but also perhaps a narrower policy covering higher-risk visitors, as well.

"I think that's very possible, simply because of the travel component. If you look at it based on the concerns as of today (June), that's one of the red flags, if someone's been traveling via airplane or traveling a great deal, that's viewed as higher risk," said Veatch, whose school has had 11 players selected in the past six drafts, including four on the event's first two days. "So that would have to be considered. Now, what that looks like in a couple months, it could change. But as of now, that's a concern we'd have to consider."

At the University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said the question of whether scouts will require tougher screening hasn't yet been discussed.

"We haven't talked about it in that manner," Byrne said. "That makes sense, but we just haven't talked about it at this point."

Given the fluid nature of policymaking during a pandemic, access for scouts could look different from month to month, if not week to week. The health of student-athletes is rightly the primary concern for athletic directors, and the resumption of voluntary workouts already has been problematic for schools. Last week, the University of Houston suspended workouts following a spike in cases in the Houston area and six positive tests among student-athletes. Kansas State announced a pause on its voluntary workouts Saturday after 14 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

That makes a policy on NFL scouts, at this point, highly speculative -- but they are bracing for changes.

"There is no way they are going to let us in like it's always been before. It's bound to be different in some ways," said an AFC scout who is unauthorized to speak on his club's behalf and therefore requested anonymity. "People are talking about how this year's draft was unprecedented, but in terms of evaluations, next year's could be unprecedented, too. Because at this point, we don't know if all the scheduled games will even be played."

At Alabama, where scouts flock to an annual display of top draft prospects and normally enjoy a level of access reputed to be high compared with other schools, Byrne said policies on fall visitors to athletic facilities, including scouts, will be discussed in the coming weeks.

"We're being fairly aggressive with testing, we're doing contact tracing, screening," he said. "Some or potentially all of those, depending upon where we are, could be part of what scouts are involved in."

Those discussions will not only address scouts' mid-week access to practices and staff, but game-day access as well. Many scouts prefer to be on the sidelines during pre-game warmups to get a closer look at draft prospects, something Byrne said is among the levels of access under consideration.

"Who will be allowed on sidelines on game days, pregame, during the game, postgame? What does attendance look like? Our goal has still been to have a fairly full stadium," Byrne said. "But we're still saying that here in June. The bigger statement is what we can say at the end of July, end of August."

Byrne emphasized that administrative decisions and policies could need to evolve over time as the circumstances of the virus demand, a point echoed by Veatch.

"We're all interested in trying to support (scouting) efforts because we want that exposure for our players," said Veatch. "We'll work hard to provide some level of access, but it's certainly going to look different. There will be, obviously, safety protocols and steps that will have to happen. It will have to be regimented and it might not be as efficient."