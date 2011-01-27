Labor situation could profoundly impact undrafted rookies

In speaking with some folks with the Falcons, they feel they need to upgrade at so many positions that they seriously might draft the best player on their board each time because he could come in and compete for a starting job at nearly any spot. Atlanta also is looking for an offensive game-breaker and a player that fits that mold is Boise State wide receiver Titus Young. Young stood out big time in the first few Senior Bowl practices and is a player who we'll be hearing a lot about heading into the draft.