LA84 Foundation to help programs that offer flag football for kids

Published: Dec 03, 2013 at 04:15 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • In a program aimed to take head injuries out of youth football, the LA84 Foundation, which hands out grants funded by surplus profits from the 1984 Olympics Games in Los Angeles, announced Monday new guidelines to fund youth football programs.

LA84's grants now will favor organizations that delay tackle football until eight years of age, and offer flag football for younger children, the Los Angeles Wave reported.

The endowment fund has disbursed $214 million in grants to youth sports teams since 1985, including $600,000 in grants to 58 youth football programs in eight Southern California counties since 2010.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

