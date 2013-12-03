LA84 Foundation to help programs that offer flag football for kids

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- In a program aimed to take head injuries out of youth football, the LA84 Foundation, which hands out grants funded by surplus profits from the 1984 Olympics Games in Los Angeles, announced Monday new guidelines to fund youth football programs.
LA84's grants now will favor organizations that delay tackle football until eight years of age, and offer flag football for younger children, the Los Angeles Wave reported.
The endowment fund has disbursed $214 million in grants to youth sports teams since 1985, including $600,000 in grants to 58 youth football programs in eight Southern California counties since 2010.
- Steelers.com reported that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell doesn't remember scoring a touchdown in the final minute of Thursday night's game at Baltimore. Bell lost his helmet on the play, and the play was ruled dead prior to the goal line.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette reported that Bell will go through the league's concussion protocol.
- DenverBroncos.com featured the fourth annual holiday shopping spree for kids hosted by wide receivers Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas.
- Philly.com's Sports Doc blog looked at hamstring injuries, which are reported an average of 176 times per NFL season.
- KVUE-TV in Austin, Texas, looked at the quandary of name-brand helmets that are purported to offer better protection for football head injuries.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor