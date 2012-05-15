La. Legislature asks NFL to reconsider Saints' 'bounty' penalties

Published: May 14, 2012 at 11:09 PM

The Louisiana Legislature is asking the NFL to reconsider the penalties imposed on the New Orleans Saints for their three-year participation in a "bounty" program, in which coaches rewarded players for knocking out opponents or forcing them to be carted off the field.

Jeremiah: Strongest QB division?

The balance of QB power has shifted to the NFC. Daniel Jeremiah offers a quarterback power rankings by division. More ...

The formal request received final legislative passage with a 28-1 Senate vote Monday.

In the resolution, lawmakers say there is "widespread public opinion throughout the state of Louisiana and beyond that the penalties imposed upon the Saints are too harsh and should be reconsidered."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Saints coach Sean Payton for the 2012 season effective as of April 16. General manager Mickey Loomis got an eight-game suspension, assistant coach Joe Vitt received six games and the club was fined $500,000. Two current Saints players -- linebacker Jonathan Vilma and defensive end Will Smith -- and two former Saints players -- Green Bay Packers defensive end Anthony Hargrove and Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita -- also have been suspended.

The NFL Players Association's grievance is scheduled to be heard by an arbitrator Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz will be 'primary backup' to Taylor Heinicke when cleared to play

Commanders coach Ron Rivera didn't entertain the thought of replacing Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz when the latter is medically cleared from his finger injury.

news

2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.

news

Bucs rookies Rachaad White, Cade Otton score clutch TDs in comeback win over Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by aged veterans, were lifted by rookies Rachaad White and Cade Otton during Monday night's come-from-behind victory over the Saints.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, one division owns the top two spots in Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings. How far do the 49ers fall in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury? Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE