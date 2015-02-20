La'el Collins, Maxx Williams among early stars of NFL combine

Jesse James, TE, Penn State: The buzz has been quietly building around James' potential since scouts started digging into his tape and discovered he has the potential to be a lethal red-zone threat with his length and range. The momentum is certain to continue with James putting on an impressive showing during the positional workout. The 6-7, 261-pound tight end posted solid numbers in the vertical jump (37 1/2 inches), broad jump (10-foot-1), bench press (26 reps of 225 pounds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.50), while effortlessly catching the ball in drills. James' strong hands and natural ball skills stood out; he has all of the tools to be a tough matchup as a post-up playmaker near the goal line. Although his 4.83 40-yard dash doesn't pop off the page, the fact that he is a huge target with better-than-anticipated athleticism and hands will make him a late riser in meeting rooms.