Around the NFL

L.T.: Kap situation will be problem in locker room

Published: Apr 05, 2016 at 03:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Colin Kaepernick requested a trade and has gone so far in his quest to get out of San Francisco that he's met several times with Denver Broncos general manager John Elway. The sides couldn't come to an agreement before the quarterback was scheduled to report for offseason workouts on Monday.

With a $400,000 workout bonus in play, Kaepernick showed up Monday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the main sticking point -- among several -- in a potential trade to Denver is the quarterback's unwillingness to take a pay cut or for the 49ers to agree to pay some of Kap's $11.9 million salary.

With talks at a standstill, Kaepernick will work out with his current teammates. Even if Chip Kelly, Kaepernick and teammates all say the right things about being happy the quarterback is in the building, several former players wouldn't believe it.

On Monday night's edition of NFL Network's NFL Total Access, LaDainian Tomlinson and Michael Robinson both adamantly said they believe Kaepernick will become a locker room problem.

Robinson, who played four seasons with the 49ers, went so far as to say he thinks Kap could turn into a class clown with a case of senioritis until he's traded.

"He shows up, and no I wouldn't take a pay cut, I got $12 million guaranteed, why would I ever take a pay cut? I don't care how much I want to get out of here," Robinson said. "I've got a feeling he showed up today all smiles. Probably balled up some paper and threw it in the front of the class room a few times, to mess with some guys. If they don't get him out of this locker room, he's eventually going to be a problem. He doesn't want to be there."

The 49ers have dealt with reported locker room issues since former coach Jim Harbaugh was pushed out of the building in his final season.

Tomlinson believes that among players the way the team has handled the quarterback situation won't sit well.

"Other guys in this locker room, they are wondering, 'Why is he here?'" LT said. "They are kinda looking (sideways), like man, seriously? Because you know if a guy already said he doesn't want to be here and he's already met with John Elway and the Denver Broncos' brass, your teammates are thinking: 'He's out of here, why is he still in our locker room? He doesn't want to be here.' And it will cause a problem, no matter what anybody says. It's going to cause a problem that he's in that locker room."

Tomlinson added that if Kaepernick doesn't believe he's truly in the team's plans it could undercut Kelly.

"He's not going to listen to anything that Chip Kelly has to say to him, because he already in his mind believes that he's going to be gone," the former NFL MVP said. "So as Chip is up there talking, he's probably rolling his eyes -- probably not literally, but in the back of his mind thinking, 'Man, I don't agree with anything this guy is saying because I'm not going to be here.' So it's just a big mess."

Big mess is right. It's also a mess the team got themselves into with their actions over the past several seasons.

With the NFL draft late this month looking like the next deadline for a potential trade, the 49ers will likely have to deal with Kaepernick in the locker room for at lest the next few weeks.

As two former players see it, that will become a big problem.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Bills QB Josh Allen on Monday said he doesn't believe an operation will be necessary on a right elbow injury he played through over the course of the 2022 season.

news

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold after claiming Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen expects to re-sign Daniel Jones, hopes to retain Saquon Barkley

As the Giants enter the offseason, the team will be looking at all options, including re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and trying to retain running back Saquon Barkley. "This is a special team to me ... we'd like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there's a business side to it," general manager Joe Schoen said Monday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) doing OK, has mindset to play vs. Bengals

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain he suffered in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, and that the QB's mindset heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Bengals.

news

Bengals continue to prove doubters wrong: 'They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up'

The Bengals are done being counted out. Following Sunday's 27-10 shellacking of the second-seeded Bills in a snowy Western New York, Bengals players released pent-up frustration after being doubted all week -- and all season.

news

Dak Prescott shoulders blame for Cowboys' 'unacceptable' loss to 49ers: '100 percent on me'

After throwing two key interceptions in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday night, quarterback Dak Prescott shouldered the blame for the loss, saying that it was '100 percent on me.'

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered broken leg, high ankle sprain in loss vs. 49ers

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a broken leg and a high ankle sprain in Dallas' Divisional Round loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys' final play in their loss to the 49ers featured O-linemen spread out wide and Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center. HC Mike McCarthy declined to get into the specifics of the strategy after the game.

news

49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season, where they will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bills' Sean McDermott doesn't think Super Bowl window is closing after loss to Bengals: 'You learn from things like this'

Following Buffalo's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, Bills head coach Sean McDermott doesn't believe the team's Super Bowl window is closing despite enduring its worse loss of the season.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Loss to Bengals makes season's accomplishments 'null and void'

The Bills' season ended in disappointing fashion on Sunday as Buffalo fell 27-10 to the Bengals. Josh Allen discussed the team's struggles on offense after the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE