Around the NFL

L.A. Rams' 3-1 start different than last year's 3-1 start

Published: Oct 02, 2017 at 03:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Ramshave been here before. Last year at the season's quarter mark, L.A. sat at 3-1, atop the NFC West, and, perhaps, the world.

As documented by All or Nothing, the collapse was epic. The Rams won a single game the rest of the season, fired Jeff Fisher midway through, and watched the No. 1 overall pick look lost and lose every start he made. Basically, the Rams became milk-drinking Ron Burgundy.

With L.A. off to an identical 3-1 start in 2017, sitting atop the NFC West, and, yes, the world, are we in for another classic collapse? Is this team made up of many of the same characters in for a better outcome this time around?

"Yeah, but you know this is only the beginning," running back Todd Gurley said after Sunday's 35-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys, via the team's official website. "We've been here last year at 3-1 and then we only won one game after that. So, we have to keep that in mind as well and we definitely have to keep moving forward and get better every week. Don't get complacent."

Based on just about every metric this year's 3-1 start is vastly different than last year's.

Let's start with a basic visual test.

This year's squad under coach Sean McVay oozes confidence. Jared Goff looks comfortable and his poise in the pocket is nothing like what we saw last year. Todd Gurley looks fast and spry. And the defense is more than Aaron Donald-or-bust.

None of those things could be said about Fisher's squad.

In 2016, even with the 3-1 start, success felt fluky. The players seemed to know it. The coaches seemed to know it. Certainly, Rams fans knew it.

This year feels different in every way, right?

"Aw, hell yeah!" Donald said after the game.

Yes, Aaron. Hell, yeah.

Whereas the 2016 Rams' first three wins felt almost accidental, McVay's squad has a distinct flavor of dominance that won't melt away like last year's cotton-candy squad.

McVay deserves credit for building up an offense that has staying power. The Rams have scored 30-plus points in three of their four games this season -- tied for most 30-point games in the NFL this season (Patriots). Under Fisher, L.A. scored 30-plus points once last season and the Rams had a grand total of three games with 30-plus points in previous 32 contests entering 2017.

In 2016, the Rams averaged 14.0 points per game. This year they are averaging 35.5 through four games. McVay's unit could get shut out the next six games and still be averaging more than 14 points per game (14.2).

Goff has back-to-back games with multiple passing TDs and no INTs for the first time in his career. His passer rating of 112.2 is third-best in the NFL and has risen 48.6 points from 2016 to 2017 -- would be the largest increase in passer rating from Year 1 to Year 2 since the 1970 merger, per NFL Research.

Gurley has 100-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games after going the previous 26 contests with just one 100-yard rushing game. The running back has caught a receiving TD in three straight games. Before that stretch, he had exactly zero career TD receptions.

There will be bumps in the road. As with every team, there are still flaws that will be exposed throughout a 16-game schedule.

The difference between last year's Rams and this year's Rams is that today it doesn't feel like the bottom is going to inevitably crater.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.  
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'

With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben  final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett's focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell. 
news

Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach and player. 
news

Lions HC Campbell: Return of RB D'Andre Swift 'a sight for sore eyes'

Lions RB D'Andre Swift makes his return vs. the Seahawks after a four-game absence, and coach Dan Campbell believes it could make for a strong finish to Detroit's season. 
news

Belichick evaluates Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence: 'He'll be a solid NFL player, maybe great'

Ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives his assessment on the rookie season of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. 
news

Week 17 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) doubtful; Trey Lance expected to start vs. Texans 

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was listed as doubtful with a thumb injury on Friday's injury report following a week in which Garoppolo did not participate in practice. Rookie backup Trey Lance is expected to start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos place WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos have lost two key players for their pivotal Week 17 game. Receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable, has 'chance' to play vs. Rams

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Rams due to the ankle injury that has kept the QB out the past two weeks.
news

Buccaneers activate WR Mike Evans off reserve/COVID-19 list

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced, and was back in the practice fold with his teammates. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 31

Notable injury and roster news from Friday of Week 17, including Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, out Sunday vs. Packers

Minnesota's late playoff push will not include its quarterback in Week 17. ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Cousins will miss the Vikings' game against the Packers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW