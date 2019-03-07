Around the NFL

Kyler Murray to run 40, throw at March 13 pro day

Published: Mar 07, 2019 at 10:28 AM
Lakisha Wesseling

All eyes will be on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray on March 13th.

The Heisman Trophy winner will run the 40-yard dash at his pro day and will conduct a regular passing workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source informed. He's also expected to weigh-in again and get re-measured, Rapoport added.

Murray has been the most discussed name throughout the draft process and former general manager Charley Casserly said this week on NFL Network that the potential No. 1 overall pick struggled in the interview process during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Murray measured 5-foot-10 1/8 last Thursday, becoming the shortest QB measured at the combine since 2003. He also weighed in at 207 pounds with a hand size of 9 1/2 inches. Murray was listed at 5-foot-10 during his junior season at Oklahoma.

Murray has been linked to the Cardinals since the day he declared for the draft. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones recently reported that "people are beginning to believe almost universally" around the league that Murray will go first overall to Arizona. Casserly also reported Tuesday the Cardinals are shopping last year's first-round QB Josh Rosen.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah currently has the Cardinals selecting Murray No. 1 overall in his latest mock draft. NFL Network will provide coverage of Murray's pro day during NFL Free Agency Frenzy on March 13, which starts at 10 a.m. ET.

