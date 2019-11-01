 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Kyler Murray 'super impressed' with Kenyan Drake

Published: Nov 01, 2019 at 12:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The next time someone wonders how quickly a player can get up to speed after joining a new squad, point to Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals game.

Kenyan Drake was traded from Miami to Arizona on Monday. He played against the 49ers on Thursday. With just two days of prep, Drake didn't just participate in a handful of plays. No. The running back was the focal point of Kliff Kingsbury's offense in the 28-25 loss to San Francisco.

"Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury told me he was going to get me the ball," Drake said, via the team's official website. "I didn't know to what degree, but to go out here, make plays and help this team win games, that's what I'm here for. They went out and gave an asset for me, so regardless of the short week they expected me to come in and produce and help this team win games. I took it upon myself to do my part."

Drake rushed 15 times for 110 yards (7.3 YPC) and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 52 yards. His 162 scrimmage yards were the most by a Cardinals player in a game this season (David Johnson, 156 in Week 5 was previous high).

"Super impressed," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "To be honest, I kind of felt or knew what he was capable of. Everybody's situations are different, but in this offense I felt like if he just felt comfortable enough to understand the plays and concepts, he would thrive."

Drake noted that the Cards didn't throw the whole playbook at him, rather giving him a specific game plan for this week. But after Thursday's performance, it's clear Arizona found a piece who fits well into what Kingsbury wants from his running backs.

The 25-year-old showed he can pop the big play -- a 34-yard run on the first carry of the night -- get to the edge of the defense, pick up tough yards up the gut when it's blocked well and be a menace in the screen game. Watching Thursday night's tilt, it was impossible not to come away scratching your head at how underutilized Drake was in Miami under Adam Gase and this season with OC Chad O'Shea.

"I think his skillset is perfect for what we do," Kingsbury said. "He's explosive, he runs tough. For him to come in and learn an entire game plan -- and we didn't pull anything back. We knew we'd have to call our best game against those guys."

Coupling Drake's performance with Chase Edmonds' breakout two weeks ago, and David Johnson's play earlier in the season, it's clear early in his coaching tenure that Kingsbury knows how to get the most out of his running backs.

Even if Drake's stay in the desert is short-lived, the free-agent-to-be upped his stock against a 49ers defense that had been smothering running backs up until Thursday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota. The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

Speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on the state of the quarterback room in Pittsburgh, expressing that he has "full faith" in Kenny Pickett, but also is interested in bringing in competition, hopefully in the form of Mason Rudolph, who was with the team in 2023.
news

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

The league tested optical tracking in two stadiums this past season -- and during Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium -- for line-to-gain rulings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, citing league officials.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers HC Dave Canales: Not planning to 'fix' QB Bryce Young, just need him to 'do his part' in offense

When new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine what his plan was to "fix" quarterback Bryce Young in 2024, Canales said he didn't feel the sophomore signal caller's play was necessarily broken.
news

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Franchise changes not taking 'shots at' Bill Belichick 

Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots are a new-look group from seasons past. Obvious as the changes might be, Mayo made it clear Wednesday that none of the alterations should be viewed as slights to Bill Belichick, the architect of the Patriots dynasty who parted ways with the franchise after 24 seasons last month.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'hopeful' of re-signing RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh are aiming to solidify the RB room in 2024, and while just how they do that remains to be seen, with a 2024 NFL Draft not expected to be rife with backfield talent, re-signing impending free agents J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could be a solid plan.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck history impacting pulling 'the reins' on Anthony Richardson's recovery

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said in December he was ahead of schedule in his recovery from his season-ending shoulder injury, but Wednesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Chris Ballard said the club wants to "pull the reins" a bit on Richardson, noting the experience gained when Andrew Luck rushed back from his own shoulder injury.
news

Colts general manager intends to keep WR Michael Pittman with extension or franchise tag

One way or another, Michael Pittman will remain a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, according to general manager Chris Ballard. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas says team has given Zach Wilson permission to seek trade

Zach Wilson's tumultuous tenure with the New York Jets is on the verge of closing after three seasons. Gang Green general manager Joe Douglas said on Wednesday that the club permitted Wilson's agent to seek a trade.
news

Chiefs grant CB L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek trade

The Chiefs have granted cornerback L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Rapoport added the Chiefs could elect to use their franchise tag on Sneed ahead of next Tuesday's deadline and then trade the fourth-year defensive back.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

It's officially draft season, and the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL provides one of the best opportunities for teams to evaluate prospects prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place April 25-27 in Detroit.