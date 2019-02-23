Kyler Murray reiterates commitment to play football

"For me, it was something I've known for a while," Murray told ESPN's Jake Trotter at an Oklahoma basketball game. "That organization, being with the [MLB's Oakland] A's, was the best possible situation for me just because they were so great throughout the football season, kind of leaving me alone and letting me do my own thing, and at the same time letting me know how much I meant to them and that type of stuff. Telling them was tough."