Kyler Murray: Cardinals 'kept shooting ourselves in the foot' in loss to Seahawks

The Cardinals entered the game leading the league in rushing. Seattle's defense held the ground game in check, with Murray, ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ and ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ combining for 57 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown with a long run of 12 yards.

"I think it was just flow of game," Murray said. "I don't think we had a lot of rushing yards anyway -- that's just the way they were playing it. We had what we had and like I said, we had our chances, we just didn't play well enough to win the game."

Part of how the Cardinals shot themselves in the foot, as Murray said, was penalties. Kingsbury's crew compiled 10 flags for 115 yards. It's the most penalty yards by an Arizona team since Week 16, 2016 versus Green Bay (119). The Cards lead the NFL with 79 penalties entering Sunday's games.

"You're not going to win in this league doing that, especially against a quality team against Seattle," Kingsbury said of the penalties. "That's unacceptable to have that many and we got to clean that up. Just got to refocus and be better moving forward. The guys, when that occurs, they're always feeling bad about the situation and so you just try to make sure we get past it and not allow it to happen against and not allow it to affect us moving forward."

The biggest penalties of the night were a ﻿J.R. Sweezy﻿ holding in the end zone that caused a safety; a taunting penalty on ﻿Dre Kirkpatrick﻿ that gave the Seahawks a first down on fourth down; and a 46-yard pass interference flag on veteran corner ﻿Patrick Peterson﻿.