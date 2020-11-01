Around the NFL

Kyle Shanahan says he sees "a lot of" Julio Jones in DK Metcalf's game

Published: Nov 01, 2020 at 12:26 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As more respect continues to be placed on DK Metcalf﻿'s name, the expectations surrounding his game will increase accordingly.

His imposing physical stature, combined with an impressive rookie season, quickly elevated the Seahawks receiver's status and evoked comparisons to a certain all-time receiver with his own bird-themed team mascot.

Ahead of the 49ers' matchup against Seattle, Kyle Shanahan chimed in on the growing sentiment that Metcalf's game is looking more and more Julio Jones﻿-esque with each passing week.

"As a rookie last year, he was unbelievable," Shanahan said of Metcalf earlier this week, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's only better this year. DK is just different than everyone. I mean, not everyone; the guy he reminds me of is Julio. The way he runs. The way his body is. The way he lowers his head and comes off the ball. His stride. His arm pump. His physicality.

"Julio is the top of everybody to me. And just to be able to be mentioned with him shows you the type of freak he is."

Jones' top receiver ranking is one shared by many, and makes even more sense considering Shanahan's experience with the All-Pro. He served as the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2015 when Jones logged career highs in catches (136) and yards (1,871), and in 2016 when he posted a third consecutive season with at least 1,400 yards. He has five such campaigns in his career.

Week 8 will be the third time Shanahan gets an up close and personal look at Metcalf. On the year, he has accumulated 24 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns, and is close to eclipsing his 58-catch, 900-yard, seven-TD stat line in 2019.

After totaling 54/959/8 in 13 games his rookie year, Jones upped his numbers across the board in Year 2 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. It would be an encouraging sign if Metcalf's second season ended in a similar fashion. But, even if it doesn't, the development he's shown this early in his career certainly increases his chances for future success.

"He's not there, yet," Shanahan said. "Julio has been doing it for a while, but there aren't many guys you can put in that category who have that physical type of gift that he has.

"And, also, just watching him play, he's picked up that mentality. He's tough. He goes hard every play. He blocks. He comes off the ball and never takes a play off. Reminds me a lot of Julio."

Could the still-growing Metcalf some day reach Jones' level? Only time will tell. But, in the short-term, Metcalf's priority this week will be to serve as a difference-maker in a Seahawks win, much like Jones was for the Falcons on Thursday night.

Related Content

news

Bucs pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul: 'I'm going to destroy' Giants on Monday Night Football

The Buccaneers play in primetime two days after Halloween, but that won't deter Jason Pierre-Paul from his goal of being a nightmare for the Giants' O-line on MNF.
news

Free-agent K Aldrick Rosas suspended four games for personal conduct violation

Free-agent kicker ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿ has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
news

Patriots expected to place WR Julian Edelman (knee) on injured reserve

The New England Patriots are expected to place wide receiver Julian Edelman on injured reserve on Saturday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles are activating tight end ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿, wide receiver ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿, and tackle ﻿Jason Peters﻿ ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys.
news

No new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Week 8

There are no new positive COVID-19 cases after Friday's round of league-wide testing ahead of Week 8, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per sources.

news

Bengals WR John Ross: 'It's not a secret that I have requested a trade'

As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported recently, Bengals WR ﻿John Ross﻿ wants out of Cincinnati. He's not afraid to express that desire on Twitter, either.
news

Week 8 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 8.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) will not play Sunday vs. Chicago

Michael Thomas' strange 2020 will continue with another absence Sunday. The Saints star wideout has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Chicago due to lingering injuries.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) ruled out for Sunday vs. Vikings

The Packers returned to their winning ways in Week 7, but they'll play Week 8 without a key offensive contributor. Running back Aaron Jones (calf) has been ruled out of Green Bay's contest with Minnesota, the team announced Friday.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) questionable to play vs. Packers

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ should be set to return. The Vikings updated their injury report, listing the running back as questionable against the division rival Packers.
news

Herb Adderley, Packers legend and Hall of Fame CB, passes away at age 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback ﻿Herb Adderley﻿ passed away Friday at the age of 81. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL