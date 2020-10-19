Kyle Shanahan 'impressed' with 49ers' win over Rams after getting 'embarrassed' last week

The San Francisco 49ers followed their worst performance of the season with their best.

A week ago, the Niners were coming off a humiliating 43-17 beatdown at the hands of ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ and the Miami Dolphins. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was benched, the defense was a sieve and the offensive line couldn't block a second-grader.

The play versus Miami portended a potential prime-time mess versus the 4-1 L.A. Rams on Sunday night. Instead, Kyle Shanahan's team put on a clinic on getting the ball out quick, made Rams defenders miss in space and squelched the L.A. passing attack for a 24-16 victory.

"I think we always have a pretty big sense of urgency, but I think when you get embarrassed like we did last week, and when you get embarrassed like that, you can find out a lot about your team," Shanahan said Sunday, via the San Jose Mercury News. "We came in Monday and it was a hard day, but usually when stuff like that happens, guys either give in because it gets too hard and they try to hide and point fingers a little bit and just go through the motions or guys try to step it up and get better.

"I was very impressed with the character of our team and just how the players carried themselves and the way they came out to practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and really the way they responded to all of us get embarrassed. They tried to get better this week and not worry about anything else. Usually when you do that and you can put together those types of practices, usually the results are better and I'm glad that they were because I thought they really earned it throughout the week and today."

The win was huge for a team decimated by injuries this season.

Shanahan called a marvelous game, protecting his QB and offensive line from wrecking ball ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ by getting the ball out quick and short and utilizing a host of motions, WR runs and pop passes.

Per Next Gen Stats, Jimmy G averaged just 2.38 seconds per throw, 4.4 air yards per attempt and 226 of his 268 passing yards came by targets after the catch.