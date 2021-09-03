Kyle Shanahan 'expecting to see a lot' of Nick Bosa in 49ers' opener vs. Lions

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ played just 67 snaps over two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn't seen game action since.

After Bosa sat out the entire preseason, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR that the edge rusher is healthy and ready for a full workload in Week 1 against Detroit.

"I'm expecting to see a lot of [Bosa]," Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I mean, he's been on a plan this whole way, coming back from his big injury and being ahead of schedule since the beginning. And he's gotten two weeks of practice in where he's been out here pretty hard.

"We didn't let him go in the preseason game, which wasn't too tough of a decision. His first year here, he didn't play in any preseason games either, and I thought he did pretty good as a rookie."

Bosa gobbled up nine sacks and 47 tackles during his rookie campaign, earning Pro Bowl honors as he spearheaded the Niners' postseason run. The edge rusher was the best player on the field during the Super Bowl, and if the Niners had edged out Kansas City that day, he would have been worthy of the MVP trophy.

The Niners learned what it was like to play last season without Bosa screaming off the edge. And it's not pretty. On the bright side, the ACL tear occurring on Sept. 20 last year set up the 23-year-old to return in plenty of time to be 100 percent for this season.

Shanahan isn't worried about Bosa knocking off the rust ahead the season opener.