Kyle Rudolph: It'll be hard seeing Eagles in our stadium

"Yeah, I mean, it's going to be hard watching those guys come to Minnesota and play in our stadium when we were so close," Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said. "But, like I said, this loss doesn't take anything away from the guys in this locker room that busted their tail all season long. To win 14 games is hard in this league and you've got to tip your hat to every guy and everything that they've done for this team. But, like I said, it's going to be hard to watch them come play in our stadium next week."