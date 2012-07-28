Kyle Boller, San Diego Chargers sign one-year contract

Published: Jul 27, 2012 at 10:15 PM

The San Diego Chargers signed veteran journeyman Kyle Boller on Friday as insurance for the team's backup quarterback job after Charlie Whitehurst suffered an injury on Thursday.

Lombardi: 32 teams, 32 questions

With training camps beginning across the league, Michael Lombardi has pressing questions for all 32 franchises. More ...

According to the North County Times, the team also reached out to former backup Billy Volek, who was released during the offseason, but Volek rejected the team's contract offer. The newspaper cited a source in reporting that the deal did not include any guaranteed money.

Boller, who lives in the area, was called at 10 a.m. Friday and made it to the afternoon practice. He sigend a one-year contract.

"I just drove on over," Boller said. "It's unfortunate what happened to Charlie, but it's a great opportunity for me to get out there and play each day as it comes and see what happens."

Whitehurst's injury is not considered serious. Chargers coach Norv Turner said the former Seattle Seahawks backup strained his medial collateral ligament and will be out approximately two weeks.

