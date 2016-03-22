Kubiak: Von Miller deserves to have fun this offseason

"I'm a little different there, I think they deserve it," Kubiak said at the annual AFC Coaches Breakfast in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday. "They work their tails off throughout the course of a season and our season was very long. You want guys to enjoy what they did and what took place. I'm proud of Von. I've said this to you all many times: I know Von, who he is, where he's come from. I've watched the leader he is, he does a really good job with the younger players on the team. We all know he likes to have fun but he knows when its time to go to work too, so I'm proud of him, I hope he's having a good time out there. I'll just make sure he knows that April 18 we look forward to seeing him."