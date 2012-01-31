Kraft and Mara enjoy the fruits of their NFL labor

There was something fitting about two of the owners who played such pivotal roles in ending the lockout facing each other for the game's biggest prize. Agreement on a new 10-year labor deal came barely a week after Kraft buried his wife of 48 years, Myra, after a months-long battle with cancer. For much of that time, Kraft shuttled back and forth between her hospital bed and the bargaining table, largely because, like Mara, he was one of the few owners the players felt they could trust.