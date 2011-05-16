Kolb to Cardinals would be a nice fit in fantasy land

Donovan McNabb signs with the Vikings. Did you know that McNabb was on pace to record his first 4,000-yard passing season in 2010 before being benched? That tells me that while he might be on the downside of his career, McNabb still has the tools to fill up the stat sheets. His time in Washington is all but over, and a move to Minnesota makes sense. Not only would he be reunited with former Eagles assistant Leslie Frazier, but McNabb would also have a star in Adrian Peterson in the backfield and some talented weapons in the passing game. Furthermore, his presence would increase the value of Sidney Rice and Percy Harvin, who are both less attractive with rookie Christian Ponder at the helm.