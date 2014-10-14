Around the NFL

Knowshon Moreno placed on Miami Dolphins' IR list

Published: Oct 14, 2014 at 01:21 AM

The Dolphins have placed running back Knowshon Moreno on season-ending injured reservewith an ACL injury, the team announced Tuesday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Moreno tore his ACL during the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Packers. The Palm Beach Post adds it's the same ACL that Moreno tore in 2011.

The former Broncos running back, who signed a one-year deal in Miami worth a little over $1 million in guarantees, was also battling elbow issues this season and played in just three games for the Dolphins. His final two appearances yielded just seven attempts for 14 yards.

For Moreno, the path back to the NFL next year will not be an easy one. Despite a year of career highs in 2013, a suitable market for Moreno never seemed to develop in the offseason. Now, the former first-round pick will need to add a difficult rehabilitation to the mix in order to make a comeback.

For the Dolphins, they will continue to ride Lamar Miller as their primary back. Daniel Thomas and Damien Williams will also likely take on a bigger role.

Currently, Miller leads the team with 63 touches for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

