Knowshon Moreno and the history of crying in the NFL

While some NFL players enjoy a relatively pain-free path to the pros (read: the Mannings), most players have to face varying degrees of adversity to achieve their dream. Whether it be overcoming their upbringing (like Michael Oher) or overcoming the perception of their ability (like Tom Brady), most players have to sacrifice a lot to achieve their dreams of playing in the NFL. And when they reflect back on it, they can get emotional, like Tom Brady does to the right. Personally, I'm touched as Brady tears up thinking about the day he was drafted. He clearly worked tremendously hard to get to that point, and even harder after the draft to become the player he is today. So, it's cool to see that those emotions were never lost on him during all of his success.