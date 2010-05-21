Knee surgery to sit Bears TE Manumaleuna until training camp

Bears tight end Brandon Manumaleuna will miss the team's minicamp this weekend after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday.
Manumaleuna, whom the Bears signed in free agency this year, is expected to be 100 percent by training camp in two months. He had the surgery five weeks ago.
This is the first operation for Manumaleuna, who has missed just two games in nine seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2001-05) and San Diego Chargers (2006-09).
Also sidelined for the Bears on Friday were defensive tackle Marcus Harrison (he walked with a slight limp, according to the Tribune), center Olin Kreutz (Achilles tendon surgery) and punter Brad Maynard (hip surgery). Defensive tackle Tommie Harris observed some drills without a helmet, but he did stretch and run at the beginning of practice.