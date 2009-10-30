Knee injury will sideline Bills DT Williams vs. Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Starting defensive tackle Kyle Williams will miss Buffalo's game Sunday against Houston because of a knee injury sustained in last week's win over Carolina.
For more on the Buffalo Bills, check out the latest from our bloggers.
The Bills will also be without starting right tackle Jonathan Scott (ankle), safety Donte Whitner (ankle), fullback Corey McIntyre (knee) and tight end Shawn Nelson (migraine/illness).
Safety Bryan Scott is doubtful with an ankle injury, while Chris Kelsay (back) and cornerback Terrence McGee (knee) are both probable.
Starting quarterback Trent Edwards was ruled out Monday because of a concussion. Backup Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his second straight start.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press