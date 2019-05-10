Kliff Kingsbury's rapport with Kyler Murray key to their success

There will be enormous expectations for Murray simply because his talent is so off the charts. There will be just as many people wondering about Kingsbury, who landed this job even though his alma mater fired him when he couldn't turn Texas Tech into a successful program. It's not a stretch to think Kingsbury is here because he groomed Mahomes in college and he's already cool with Murray. It's also fair for some to think that a coach who couldn't win in college might be in over his head at the highest level of football.