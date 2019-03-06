Around the NFL

Kliff Kingsbury: No decision made yet on No.1 pick

Published: Mar 06, 2019 at 12:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The guesstimation choir in early March suggests the Arizona Cardinals are hot for quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

While those reports might prove true, coach Kliff Kingsbury insists the team has made no decisions on its offseason plans.

"But it's fun to hear how I've said I do (know) and that it is a done deal and all those things," Kingsbury said Tuesday on the "Kingsbury Chronicle podcast," via the team's official website. "So you just roll with it. Enjoy this process."

Multiple reports suggest the Cardinals will use the top pick on Murray and attempt to trade Josh Rosen, as the former seems a better fit to Kingsbury's offense. NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly said Tuesday that an executive from another team informed him the Cardinals are shopping Rosen.

Despite all the speculation, Kingsbury scoffed at the idea that he's told people during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Murray to the Cards was a foregone conclusion.

"Yeah, just rolling around Indy saying it's a 'done deal,'" Kingsbury said sarcastically. "I would have to adamantly deny that."

The new NFL coach insisted the Cards could make any number of moves with the No. 1 selection.

"It makes it fun having the first pick because nobody knows if you are trying to throw smokescreens or telling the truth or what," Kingsbury said. "There are a thousand different ways you can go with this and we are still 50 days away."

In those 50 days expect every eventuality to be leaked as a possibility for Arizona at one point or another. The NFL offseason is one big poker game, and the Cardinals are first to act during the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed against Saturday night why Buffalo is a front runner in the AFC thanks to a four-touchdown, 304-yard passing performance in a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out

With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful to play, Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 15 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles, REFORM Alliance provide incredible experience for kids impacted by criminal justice system

The Philadelphia Eagles partnered with REFORM Alliance to host 35 Philadelphia-area kids impacted by the criminal justice system for their "Eagle for a Day" event. Michael Baca spoke with REFORM co-chair Michael Rubin and Eagles' Jordan Mailata about the impactful experience.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15 for precautionary reasons.

news

Shaquille Leonard on being Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee: 'It was pure happiness'

During a challenging season, Shaquille Leonard says he has been sustained in part by his off-the-field work to help others. The linebacker tells Brooke Cersosimo why being named the Colts' nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award "means a lot."

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined twice for $36,281 total for unsportsmanlike conduct

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL fined Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy a total of $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet -- per sources informed of the situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE