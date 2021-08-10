Kliff Kingsbury hopes Kyler Murray follows the Josh Allen path to big contract

Josh Allen's massive contract extension will have a trickle-down effect on other quarterbacks in line to be paid. Not only will Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield use Allen's contract to help form their new deals, but future signal-callers could also look at the path of the Buffalo Bills QB as the route to a big payday.

Allen exploded last season, finishing second in MVP voting, proving that the Bills' patience was warranted. His ability to rifle the ball into tight spaces and do damage with his legs helped lead Buffalo to a deep postseason run. After two so-so years with Allen under center, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll formulated the offense to enhance the young QB's skills. Allen took advantage and rocketed into the top five signal-caller rankings.

The Arizona Cardinals hope ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ follows a similar path.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said when Murray is eligible for an extension next year, he hopes Arizona is in a similar situation to where Buffalo sat this offseason because it will mean Murray is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign.

"I hope we get the opportunity to do that because that means he'll have a phenomenal year just like Josh did last year and emerges as one of the top players in the league," Kingsbury said over the weekend, via Cards Wire. "At that position, you're willing to do whatever you can to keep that."

Murray becomes eligible for a contract next offseason. The summer before Year 4 is when we see many franchise signal-callers -- like Allen -- ink their first big extensions. It's also possible that the Cardinals, with Murray under contract through 2023 plus the franchise tag at their disposal afterward, could decide to kick the can depending on the type of progress the young QB shows.