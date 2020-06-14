Kliff Kingsbury gives Cardinals veterans early end to virtual period

There's another week remaining in the NFL's virtual offseason, but not for the Arizona Cardinals' veteran players.

Following somewhat in line with teams such as the Bears and Titans who have already concluded their virtual period of offseason work, Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury told his team that that the virtual offseason is over for veteran players and he will see them at training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Rapoport added that Cardinals rookies will continue to meet as the Cardinals are among several teams ending the period last week.

The league notified teams that the virtual period for offseason work would be extended through June 26 and there would be no in-person minicamps in June.