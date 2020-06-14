Around the NFL

Sunday, Jun 14, 2020 02:21 PM

Kliff Kingsbury gives Cardinals veterans early end to virtual period

There's another week remaining in the NFL's virtual offseason, but not for the Arizona Cardinals' veteran players.

Following somewhat in line with teams such as the Bears and Titans who have already concluded their virtual period of offseason work, Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury told his team that that the virtual offseason is over for veteran players and he will see them at training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Rapoport added that Cardinals rookies will continue to meet as the Cardinals are among several teams ending the period last week.

The league notified teams that the virtual period for offseason work would be extended through June 26 and there would be no in-person minicamps in June.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic throwing the NFL offseason into disarray, the league has had to continually adapt and franchises have followed suit. Around this time normally, minicamps would be concluding. For second-season coach Kingsbury, he's giving his vets an early end to virtual work amid this unprecedented offseason.

Related Content

Mike McCarthy searching for Barry Switzer-like success in 2020
news

Mike McCarthy searching for Barry Switzer-like success in 2020

As new Cowboys coach Mike McMarthy prepares to take the sidelines, he's no doubt looking for first-season fortune and therefore chasing Barry Switzer.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off ball to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
news

Will Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones take Giants to next level?

The era of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley is here for the Giants and the question of whether the first-round duo can take New York to the next level will become clearer in the season ahead.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pass rushes during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby: No 'exact formula to stop Mahomes'

Las Vegas DE weighs in on slowing down Super Bowl MVP, his Mount Rushmore of defensive linemen and his pick for the greatest MMA fighter.
Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need
news

Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need

Veteran safety Tre Boston believes Matt Rhule has already made an excellent impression, though, and that the Panthers are ready to play for him.

Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'
news

Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell declared DE Bradley Chubb (ACL) and CB Bryce Callahan (foot) ready to go Thursday.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) and New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) talk on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets won 17-13. (Ed Mulholland/AP Images for Panini)
news

Ex-Jets QB Christian Hackenberg attempting to play baseball

The Jets drafted Christian Hackenberg in 2016 with hopes of him becoming their franchise QB. After not appearing in a single game and struggling in the AAF, Hackenberg is hoping to break into baseball.
J.J. Watt: Kneeling not about disrespect; Baker Mayfield to kneel
news

J.J. Watt: Kneeling not about disrespect; Baker Mayfield to kneel

Texans DE J.J. Watt and Browns QB Baker Mayfield have become the latest prominent players to address the possibility of protests during the national anthem at NFL games this season.
Fitzgerald: Murray 'anxious' to take Cardinals 'to the next level'
news

Fitzgerald: Murray 'anxious' to take Cardinals 'to the next level'

Few teams are expected to make a bigger leap in 2020 than the Arizona Cardinals. But first, they need to practice together.
Maxx Crosby 'coming' for Patrick Mahomes after sack-less meetings
news

Maxx Crosby 'coming' for Patrick Mahomes after sack-less meetings

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, entering his second season, said this week that, following a stellar rookie campaign in which he recorded 10 sacks, he can only think of the QB he didn't sack: Patrick Mahomes.
Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video
news

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video

It's a crucial moment in American history, and the Ravens refuse to stick to football. Baltimore released a video on Twitter with several members of the organization sharing their perspectives on what needs to change and how it can happen.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Bill O'Brien says he'll take a knee with his protesting players

As players and coaches continue to take a stand against injustice, many expect the efforts to carry over into the 2020 season. Texans coach Bill O'Brien on Friday supported the idea of his players protesting systemic racism and police brutality this fall.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL