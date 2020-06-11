Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 11:43 AM

NFL extends virtual period through June 26 in place of minicamps

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL's remote-work period will continue through most of the month of June.

The league notified teams its virtual period for offseason work will be extended through June 26, but there will be no in-person minicamps this month, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Clubs will have the option to extend their virtual offseason program for another two weeks, or discontinue after this week, as a large group of teams are doing, Pelissero added. The NFL and NFLPA continue to work together on remaining protocols to create a safe reopening for training camp, which is expected next month.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the majority of the league's offseason this year, the NFL has had to adjust rules on the fly in what has been a fluid situation for a few months. In a normal year, NFL teams typically are ending their minicamps right around this time, making for a month-long vacation for players before they return for the start of training camp. With this considered, it would make sense for teams to end their remote training with the conclusion of this week, while it's also understandable for the league to leave the window open in case some teams feel they still have work they need to accomplish.

Related Content

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore won 24-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen: 'I'm not going to be Captain Checkdown'

Josh Allen hasn't been one to check down much over his first two seasons. Don't expect that to change for the Bills QB, despite his low completion percentage.
Oct 24, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) talks with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
news

McLaurin excited about Dwayne Haskins' potential in Year 2

Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins is about 20 pounds lighter heading into his second season. Having former college teammate and breakout WR Terry McLaurin should also help his cause.
Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery

Let the Rams' RB competition begin. Darrell Henderson is back after an ankle injury cut short his first year. With Todd Gurley gone, Henderson will battle Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers for touches.
Saints TE coach: Jared Cook a 'one-on-one nightmare' for defenses
news

Saints TE coach: Jared Cook a 'one-on-one nightmare' for defenses

Following Jared Cook's second-half skyrocket, Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell believes the TE will pick up where he left off last season. 
Colts QB Philip Rivers 'aggravated' by talk he was washed up
news

Colts QB Philip Rivers 'aggravated' by talk he was washed up

Rivers struggled in Los Angeles behind an offensive line that had more holes than a golf course, but in Indianapolis this season, the aging QB will play behind one of the best O-lines in the NFL. 
Kerryon Johnson: No problem with Lions drafting RB D'Andre Swift
news

Kerryon Johnson: No problem with Lions drafting RB D'Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions added running back D'Andre Swift in the 2020 NFL Draft, but their featured back the last two seasons, Kerryon Johnson, is happy to have a dual-threat option alongside him in the backfield. 
Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'
news

Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'

Are NFL players' voices being heard and are they exerting their influence? Redskins veteran linebacker Thomas Davis believes they are. 
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on from the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Richard Sherman: This time 'nobody can turn their eyes away'

While previous calls to combat social inequality went unanswered, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes this time might well be different. "The impact will be greater."
Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?
news

Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu discussed their participation in a player video in which they called on the league to condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people.
Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home
news

Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home

NFL teams continue to reopen their respective facilities, with the Buccaneers and Lions following suit Wednesday.
A detail view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen on the playing field during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Vikings announce $5 million donation to social justice causes

The Vikings and the Wilf family on Wednesday announced a $5 million donation to social justice causes throughout the United States. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL