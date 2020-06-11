NFL extends virtual period through June 26 in place of minicamps

Clubs will have the option to extend their virtual offseason program for another two weeks, or discontinue after this week, as a large group of teams are doing, Pelissero added. The NFL and NFLPA continue to work together on remaining protocols to create a safe reopening for training camp, which is expected next month.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the majority of the league's offseason this year, the NFL has had to adjust rules on the fly in what has been a fluid situation for a few months. In a normal year, NFL teams typically are ending their minicamps right around this time, making for a month-long vacation for players before they return for the start of training camp. With this considered, it would make sense for teams to end their remote training with the conclusion of this week, while it's also understandable for the league to leave the window open in case some teams feel they still have work they need to accomplish.