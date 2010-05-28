Kiwanuka's brother listed in critical condition after motorcycle crash

Published: May 28, 2010 at 11:01 AM

Indianapolis police said the brother of New York Giants defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka was critically injured Friday in a motorcycle accident on the city's northwest side.

According to police, the Kiwanuka brothers were riding separate motorcycles at high speed on Lafayette Road when a car pulled out of an apartment complex and 32-year-old Benedict Kiwanuka struck it. He was thrown about 100 feet and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Mathias Kiwanuka, 27, didn't hit the car and wasn't injured. The car's driver had minor injuries.

One of Kiwanuka's agents, Ben Dogra, wrote in a text message to the Newark Star-Ledger that his client "said he is okay but his brother is not. ... He is worried about his brother."

Kiwanuka is an Indianapolis native and, according to the Star-Ledger, owns a home in the area. He played at Boston College and was a first-round draft pick by the Giants in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

