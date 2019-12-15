Around the NFL

Kitchens downplays sideline spat with Jarvis Landry

Published: Dec 15, 2019 at 01:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns lost to the struggling Arizona Cardinals in resounding fashion Sunday, and it understandably came with plenty of frustration.

It also produced a fiery interaction between star receiver and his coach.

Trailing by 11 early in the fourth quarter, the Browns failed to convert a third down. Facing fourth-and-3, Freddie Kitchens elected to send Austin Seibert out for a 45-yard field goal attempt. An upset Landry arrived at the sideline and gave Kitchens a piece of his mind before continuing to the bench, where he sat next to Odell Beckham Jr. with his head hung low and hands together as if he were saying a frustrated prayer.

The exchange was caught and replayed by the CBS broadcast and shined a very bright light on the frustrations surrounding this failure-to-launch Browns season. Kitchens downplayed its significance afterward.

"Listen, I love Jarvis Landry," Kitchens said after the 38-24 loss that dropped Cleveland to 6-8 on the season. "Jarvis is my kind of player, as far as fiery, and things happen. I mean, it's no big deal. Pretty sure it's not a big deal if you ask him. It's an emotional game. I love Jarvis."

Landry is one of the important faces of a franchise that brought him in to help turn it around in 2018, and while his passion can sometimes hurt him in front of microphones after difficult losses, it also powers his excellent play. He's a guy who you want -- need -- backing you as a coach.

A conflict with him amid an embarrassing loss to a team the Browns were expected to beat is not a good look for anyone involved, but especially Kitchens. It also adds to the increasing scrutiny surrounding the first-year coach, who was placed in a difficult situation to begin with when hired to coach a team filled with talent and resulting expectations.

As calls for change get louder with each disappointing loss, Kitchens said Sunday he can only afford to keep the earmuffs on and eyes trained on his duties inside the team's Berea facility.

"I don't care about my future as Browns coach," Kitchens said when asked about his job security. "I'm going to show up Monday and I'm going to do the best job that I can do Monday. That's tomorrow. That's the only thing I can control.

"I'm pretty sure that ownership and John Dorsey would like for me to do my job and keep my head down and keep working and that's what I'm going to do. I'm not worried about anything else other than that."

While the Browns' offensive frustrations surfaced at a variety of points in Sunday's loss, it was the defense that truly failed to hold up its end of the bargain. With their playoff hopes nearly dashed, how Landry and his teammates approach these final two weeks will be very telling about Kitchens' standing with the organization.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Andy Reid announced Friday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Friday.
news

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

Los Angeles fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on firing coach David Culley after one season: 'One of the hardest decisions I've made in my life'

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley Thursday after just one season and a 4-13 record in 2021. On Friday, general manager Nick Caserio said it was his decision to move on from the 66-year-old coach.
news

2021 All-Pro Team: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp highlight roster

Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford not feeling pressure to earn first postseason win

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game in three chances, but the Rams QB isn't feeling the pressure entering Monday night's showdown versus the Cardinals to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (elbow) expected to practice Friday ahead of Chiefs game

Steelers RB Najee Harris missed two practices this week as he deals with an elbow injury, but coach Mike Tomlin said he expects the him to participate in Friday's session.
news

Niners DE Nick Bosa: Cowboys OTs Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are 'definitely beatable'

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top pair of offensive tackles in the NFL with ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and La'el Collins. Ahead of Sunday's bout with the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ said he respected the duo but isn't fretting the task at hand.
news

Joe Judge grateful for opportunity with Giants

In his first comments since being dismissed as head coach of the Giants, Joe Judge expressed gratitude for his two-year tenure in New York.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Check out each team's injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team. The 66-year-old got his first head coaching opportunity in Houston in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which the Texans finished 4-13.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: I'm not going to comment on who will be here next year

Chris Ballard spoke at length with reporters Thursday following Indianapolis' stunning, season-ending drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars. He was blunt in his assessment of the team and .
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW