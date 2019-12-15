Kitchens downplays sideline spat with Jarvis Landry

Trailing by 11 early in the fourth quarter, the Browns failed to convert a third down. Facing fourth-and-3, Freddie Kitchens elected to send Austin Seibert out for a 45-yard field goal attempt. An upset Landry arrived at the sideline and gave Kitchens a piece of his mind before continuing to the bench, where he sat next to Odell Beckham Jr. with his head hung low and hands together as if he were saying a frustrated prayer.