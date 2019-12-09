Around the NFL

Kitchens: Baker knows not to discuss OBJ's injury

Published: Dec 09, 2019 at 06:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Freddie Kitchens doesn't want his players discussing their teammates' injuries in public.

Yes, it seems absurd to even have to say that, but the Browns coach was forced to answer in such a manner less than 24 hours after his quarterback commented on his receiver's sports hernia, an injury that became public with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's reporting Sunday morning. Baker Mayfield told reporters after the team's win Sunday the Browns' training staff could have handled Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury better than it did, perhaps by opting for surgery in training camp instead of the route they ultimately chose.

"[Mayfield] understands that we don't want him addressing other players' injuries in that manner especially," Kitchens said Monday. "Odell and our training staff have done a tremendous job of getting Odell to the game each and every week up to this point. For that, they've done a good job. I understand everybody wants to ask a bunch of questions about it. But that's really the only info that I have without going into detail what Baker and I discussed, but it's been addressed and he understands how to handle things like that moving forward."

Mayfield later explained on Twitter he didn't mean to throw the Browns' training staff under the bus, and that he answered it emotionally after a hard-fought win. So, even if it really is something different with this team each week, at least that's settled.

What remains in question, though, is the status of Beckham. The receiver has been playing through the aforementioned injury, which can be seen as a valid reason for why he hasn't been nearly as productive as anticipated in his first season in Cleveland. He again went for less than 50 yards receiving Sunday, the fourth time that has happened in 13 games this season. And it all came as rumors continued to swirl about his happiness in Cleveland or lack thereof, and how it might affect his future.

That noise doesn't matter to Kitchens, who said there's been no discussion of shutting Beckham down and appreciates the receiver's contributions.

"I think he's helping the team. Odell's doing a great job," Kitchens said. "He wants to be out there for his teammates and I like him to be out there for his teammates. And he's been doing a good job of getting prepared during the course of the week to get to the game on Sunday."

The Browns still have very slim hopes of making the postseason, needing to both win out and receive plenty of help to get there. For this team, though, looking that far down the road is getting ahead of oneself. It's a day-by-day process in Berea.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux aiming to 'be great' in 2023: 'Last year's film kind of disgusts me'

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is focused on being "great" this year rather than fixating on numbers, telling reporters he's disgusted with what he put on film as a rookie.

news

Jets legend Joe Namath praises Aaron Rodgers for taking pay cut: It's a 'great exhibition of his character'

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had Jets fans on a high since his April trade to New York, but Gang Green legends like Joe Namath seem to be buzzing over him, as well.

news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Sunday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Sunday.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Sean Payton's comments on Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos 'way out of line'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers got a word in on Sean Payton's negative comments on the Nathaniel Hackett-led Broncos, saying the current Broncos coach "needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

news

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula attends first practice since 2022 cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, who has been out of the public eye since suffering a cardiac arrest in June of 2022, was in attendance for Sunday's practice.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to terms on new one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The Minnesota Vikings and pass rusher Danielle Hunter have agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon cracks down on avoiding training camp fights: 'It's a non-negotiable'

The Cardinals are fighting against the odds after going 4-13 last season while losing quarterback Kyler Murray to an ACL tear that still has no timetable for return. According to head coach Jonathan Gannon, one place the fighting will not carry over is between teammates.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay has 'great understanding' with Matt Patricia: 'Me and him talked man to man'

The history between Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and new senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia is apparently water under the bridge they hope leads to a Super Bowl.

news

Rams RB Sony Michel retiring after five NFL seasons

Rams running back Sony Michel informed head coach Sean McVay on Saturday morning that he has decided to retire, ending both his second stint with the Rams and his stay in the NFL.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade following meeting with owner Jim Irsay

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor formally requested a trade following a meeting with owner Jim Irsay on the team bus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Saturday

NFL.com's Nick Shook provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More