Kirk Cousins wears mask, but not concerned about COVID-19

Kirk Cousins is less than two weeks from the start of the 2020 season. He's gone through the NFL's rigorous COVID-19 testing protocols necessary for the league to operate amid an ongoing pandemic. And Cousins has formed an opinion on life amid the pandemic that he shared with Kyle Brandt during an appearance on Brandt's 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast.

Brandt asked the 32-year-old Cousins to rate his worries about the virus on a scale of 1 to 10, to which Cousins replied: "I'm not going to call anybody stupid, for the trouble it could get me in. But I'm about a .000001."

"I want to respect what other people's concerns are," Cousins continued. "For me personally, if you're just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I'm going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I'm going to ride it out. I'm going to let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be O.K. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.

"That's really where I fall on it, so my opinion of wearing a mask is really being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts."