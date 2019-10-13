Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs shine as Vikings dominate Eagles

"It's been a process because you've got to understand that I'm human," Diggs said. "People forget that you're human and they want you to be a machine and play into the narrative as far as what they've built. ... I never even stated the stuff that they said; it was everybody else making assumptions because I'm a receiver. All I can do is control what I can control, and the people who know me personally and know me on that level -- they know that I'm not that guy (who puts himself before the team). They know I work my ass off. I put a lot of time into my craft. If I was a guy who didn't care about what I did, I would just shut up and be like, 'OK, whatever the situation is, it is.' But I put a lot of time into it. I always look at it as, when the opportunities come, be ready. This was just a situation where the opportunities came and I was ready."