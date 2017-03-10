Kirk Cousins signs franchise tender with Washington

Signing the tag, however, at least opens the possibility of a trade, even if those options have dwindled. The 49ers are reportedly not interested in paying the price it might take to pry Cousins away from the Redskins this season -- plus handing him a massive contract. San Francisco, who has been heavily connected to Cousins thanks to his relationship with Kyle Shanahan, could be comfortable waiting until 2018 to make a run if the QB finally hits the open market.