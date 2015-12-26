Kirk Cousins leads Redskins over Eagles, to NFC East title

Only 4-12 in 2014, the Redskins (8-7) began their turnaround when Cousins rallied them from a 24-0 first-half deficit to a 31-30 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 25. After that game, he yelled at reporters: "You like that?" It's become a rallying cry for the Redskins and their fans, who continued the chant for several minutes after the game.