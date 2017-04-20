Kirk Cousins: 'I want to be where I'm wanted'

"I want to be where I'm wanted, and that's what I've said all along," Cousins said, via the Washington Post. "When a team is willing to step up and commit to me fully for the long haul, then why would I want to be anywhere else? I mean, this is an incredible fan base. It's one of the top five fan bases in the history of the NFL. It goes all the way back to the early 1930s. There's three Super Bowl trophies, there's multiple Hall of Famers, there's high character players still living in the area -- Darrell Green, Art Monk, guys that we can learn from.