Kirk Cousins, franchise QB? Plus, Tony Romo's future and more

While I love what Cousins is doing as the director of the Redskins' electric offense, which ranks fourth in total yards, I believe he is playing in the perfect scheme and surrounded by a supporting cast that makes it easy for him to shine as a trigger man. For one, he is playing behind a beefy offensive line that has done a solid job of keeping him upright in the pocket. Washington, after all, has yielded the second-fewest sacks in the NFL (12). It also helps that Cousins is flanked by a host of catch-and-run specialists with superb route-running skills and exceptional open-field running ability. Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and Jamison Crowder are dynamite playmakers on the perimeter, particularly on quick-rhythm routes (slants, quick outs and short crossers) that enable them to use their quickness and elusiveness in space. All three receivers have punt-returning experience, so they're capable of making multiple defenders miss in traffic, which allows Cousins to ring up big numbers on throws that are routinely delivered within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Additionally, with Jordan Reed and the re-emerging Vernon Davis posing matchup problems as "move" tight ends with big bodies and receiver-like athleticism, the Redskins have a variety of weapons they are able to throw at the defense to create easy targets for their quarterback.