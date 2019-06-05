Kingsbury: Fitzgerald a 'security blanket' for Murray

"I'm hoping he enjoys the process and enjoys what the offense turns into and how we're playing and can give him a reason to stick around a few more years," Kingsbury told the media Wednesday. "He practices and he plays like he's trying to make the team and that's the biggest compliment I can give him with all the accomplishments he has and what he's done. He doesn't need it and you'd think he's starving out there so it's impressive to watch."